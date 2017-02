TOKYO, Sept 27 The Nikkei average climbed nearly 3 percent on Tuesday from the previous day's two-and-half year closing low, rising in tandem with other risk assets on hopes that a European debt plan is in the works and supported by dividend-related buying.

The Nikkei added 2.8 percent to 8,609.95, gaining after two losing sessions as investors bought back shares. The broader Topix index rose 2.7 percent to 748.55. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)