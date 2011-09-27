Nikkei set to rise but pace of gains seen slowing

TOKYO, Sept 28 The Nikkei average is expected to
rise on Wednesday as investors continue to take heart from
European efforts towards a solution to contain its sovereign
debt woes, though the pace of gains is likely to slow after
Tuesday's jump.
Tuesday was the last day for investors to buy many Japanese
stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September
first-half, contributing to a rush of buying late in the
session. But now that the dividend-related buying has passed,
gains will likely be slower, strategists said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,625, up 45 points from
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,580.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,550 and 8,700 on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by
euro-zone officials to bolster the region's rescue fund, the 440
billion euro European Financial Stability Facility.
.
But Wall Street ended off its highs as talk of coordinated
action to contain the euro zone debt crisis was accompanied by
denials from policymakers that bailout cash would be increased,
frustrating some investors.
"Investors think, isn't the European situation better? But
we have no way of knowing for sure at this point, and until
they're more confident, we probably won't see major buying by
funds," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities Inc.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday
indicated brokers were set for net selling of 2.3 million
shares, with buy orders totalling 14.1 million and sell orders
16.4 million.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei added 2.8 percent to 8,690.95, its
first climb in three days, bouncing off a 2-1/2 year closing low
marked the previous day on a rush of dividend-related buying.
The broader Topix index rose 2.7 percent to 748.55.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1175.38 1.07% 12.430
USD/JPY 76.84 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9797 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1651.34 0.15% 2.440
US CRUDE CLc1 83.48 -1.15% -0.970
DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St gains on Europe, Accenture rises late
> Euro extends gains vs dollar into early Asian trade
> Bailout fund hopes lift 10-yr yield toward 2 pct
> Gold up nearly 1.5 pct, rebound runs out of steam
> Oil up 3 pct on euro zone moves, refinery concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Japan Tobacco , Inpex Corp , JAPEX
Japan Tobacco Inc said on Tuesday it may buy back some but
not all shares if the government decides to sell part of its
stake in the cigarette maker to raise funds for rebuilding after
the March earthquake and tsunami.
As part of a push for 2 trillion yen in additional nontax
revenue, Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Seiji Maehara is
proposing the government sell off its entire Japan Tobacco
stake.
Maehara also called on selling 700-800 billion yen in shares
in energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co , held in a special government
account, according to reports.
-- Kobe Steel
Kobe Steel Ltd, Japan's No.4 steelmaker, said on Tuesday it
was in talks with China's Anshan Iron and Steel Group to jointly
build a plant for high-strength automotive steel sheets in
China, in a bid to tap growing demand for lighter vehicles
there.
-- Tepco , banks
A government panel tasked with assessing the financial
standing of Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco , is
considering asking banks to maintain the balance of their loans
to the embattled utility for the next 10 years, Nikkei reported,
citing panel sources.
--Nissan
Nissan Motor Co , Japan's No. 2 automaker, is
planning to invest $1.5 billion to build a factory in Brazil
that might produce electric cars, according to a source with
knowledge of the plans.
-- Toyota
The compact hybrid that Toyota Motor Corp plans to launch in
January will deliver the best fuel economy among hybrids, Nikkei
reported.
The Aqua hybrid is expected to travel up to nearly 40km on a
liter of gasoline under a new Japanese testing standard, which
reflects actual driving patterns more closely than its
predecessor.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)