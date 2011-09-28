Nikkei edges up on cautious Europe optimism

TOKYO, Sept 28 The Nikkei average edged up slightly on Wednesday as investors continue to cautiously take heart from European efforts towards a solution to contain its sovereign debt woes.

The Nikkei ?was up 0.3 percent at 8,631.70.

The broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 750.37.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)