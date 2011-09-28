Nikkei edges up on cautious Europe optimism

BRIEF-Irobot reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60, revenue view $762.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Sept 28 The Nikkei average edged up slightly on Wednesday as investors continue to cautiously take heart from European efforts towards a solution to contain its sovereign debt woes.
The Nikkei ?was up 0.3 percent at 8,631.70.
The broader Topix index was up 0.2 percent at 750.37.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Insight Enterprises, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sierra Oncology announces proposed public offering of common stock