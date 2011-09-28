Nikkei rises on cautious optimism about European debt

* Benchmark still below 25-day moving average

* Japan Tobacco hits 3-yr high, govt urged to sell stake

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 28 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday, extending gains after a big jump the day before as investors continue to cautiously take heart from European efforts towards a solution to contain its sovereign debt woes.

Japan Tobacco , the world's third-biggest cigarette maker, saw active trade after the ruling party policy chief called on the government to sell off its 50 percent stake, soaring to a three-year high before paring gains.

The gains for Japanese shares came despite the market losing support from dividend-related buying which had helped pushed the Nikkei almost 3 percent higher the previous day.

Instead they tracked Wall Street, which rose for a third day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to bolster the region's rescue fund, the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility. .

But denials from policymakers that bailout cash would be increased frustrated some investors.

Plans under consideration call for leveraging the EFSF rather than increasing the size of the bailout fund, which would mean euro zone countries do not have to increase their guarantees for the fund but the fund would be able to buy more debt than its cash would normally permit.

"Investors think, isn't the European situation better? But we have no way of knowing for sure at this point, and until they're more confident, we probably won't see major buying," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The Nikkei ?was up 0.2 percent at 8,628.99, still below its 25-day moving average of 8,730 but moving further away from its two-and-a-half year closing low hit on Monday.

The broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 752.66.

Shares of Japan Tobacco rose 0.5 percent to 369,000 yen, after earlier rising as much as 8 percent to their highest level since October 2008, after the ruling party policy chief called on the government to sell off its entire stake to fund the reconstruction of northeast Japan.

Japan Tobacco was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, which in first half-hour of trading had already reached 70 percent of its 30-day full-day average.

Democratic Party policy chief Seiji Maehara also called for the government to sell 700-800 billion yen in shares in energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co , according to media reports.

Inpex was up 2.1 percent to 487,500 yen and Japan Petroleum Exploration added 2.0 percent to 2,880 yen. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)