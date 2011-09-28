CORRECTED-Nikkei ekes out gains but Europe optimism fades

(Corrects second paragraph after subheading to say Japan
Tobacco was the second-heaviest traded issue by turnover, not
heaviest)
* Nikkei up 0.1 percent, volumes light as investors wary
* Euro rally stalls, cuts risk appetite
* Some selling as half TSE shares ex-dividend -strategist
* Japan Tobacco down after 3-yr high on talk of govt sale
By Vikram Subhedar
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese shares inched up on
Wednesday but struggled to hold gains with traders selling into
strength as optimism over Europe's efforts to resolve its
sovereign debt problem proved short-lived and support from
dividend-related buying faded.
Turnover on the Tokyo bourse remained light, suggesting
investors preferred to wait on the sidelines rather than chase
gains, with European stock futures pointing to a lower opening
across all major markets.
The Nikkei average closed up 0.1 percent at
8,615.65, with a 3.8 percent bounce in shares of telecoms firm
Softbank providing the biggest boost to the index.
Softbank hit a 15-month low in the previous session.
The broader Topix index closed up 0.7 percent at
754.07.
"It's hard to buy, with Greece's situation still unresolved.
The euro's rise has stalled, and this is also weighing on
sentiment and shares with European exposure," said Yumi
Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Plans to increase the financial firepower of the euro zone's
440 billion euro ($600 billion) rescue fund face opposition in
Germany, while a Financial Times report said a split had opened
up within the currency bloc over the terms of Greece's next
bailout.
The market also lost the support of dividend-related buying
that had helped push the Nikkei up nearly 3 percent in the
previous session.
Tuesday was the last day for investors to buy many Japanese
stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September
first half.
"About half the shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange went
ex-dividend today, so there is some selling related to that, as
well as uncertainty about how developments in Europe will
proceed, and this is making buyers cautious and limiting the
upside," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
Plans under consideration call for leveraging the EFSF
rather than increasing the size of the bailout fund, which would
mean euro zone countries would not have to increase their
guarantees for the fund but that the facility would be able to
buy more debt than its cash would normally permit.
"Investors think, 'isn't the European situation better?' But
we have no way of knowing for sure at this point, and until
they're more confident, we probably won't see major buying,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities Inc.
The Nikkei remained below its 25-day moving average, with
shares of Fast Retailing , operator of budget fashion
chain Uniqlo, down 3.8 percent, the biggest drag on the
benchmark.
With the stock trading at a price-to-book multiple of 3.8
times, well ahead of the Japanese market, which trades at par
with book value, it could face pressure as investors take
profits in one of the relative outperformers this year, said a
Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.
ACTIVE TRADE
Shares of the world's third-biggest cigarette maker, Japan
Tobacco , saw active trade on news that the government
may sell off its 50 percent stake to find funds to rebuild
northeast Japan after the March earthquake. Its shares soared to
a three-year high before reversing course to trade down 2.9
percent.
Japan Tobacco was the second-heaviest traded issue by
turnover, with volume reaching 2.7 times its 30-day full-day
average.
Ruling Democratic Party, Seiji Maehara, also called for the
sale of shares in energy companies held by the government, which
include Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
, to raise 700-800 billion yen ($9-10 billion).
Inpex rose 0.4 percent to 479,500 yen and Japan Petroleum
Exploration added 1.3 percent to 2,860 yen, pulling back from
earlier gains after a trade ministry official said the proposal
for Japan's government to sell its holdings in energy-related
firms runs counter to government policy.
About five shares advanced for every one that declined on
the Tokyo stock exchange's main board.
($1 = 0.733 Euros; = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)