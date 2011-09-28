版本:
Nikkei set to fall after U.S. commodity-led sell-off

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average is expected to
fall on Thursday, with commodity-related shares under pressure
after a sell-off in their U.S. counterparts as ongoing
uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle raised
growth fears.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,560, down 80 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,640.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,500 and 8,700 on Thursday.      	
 A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a
leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down.
Investors were further spooked by a revolt within the government
of German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a vote to expand
Europe's bailout fund on Thursday. 	
 Also Thursday, international auditors return to Athens to
deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures
qualify for aid to avert a default.    	
 "Due to high degree of uncertainty about the European
situation and its effects on economic growth, there were anxious
market moves in the U.S., and we will see similar moves today,"
said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.    	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday
indicated brokers were set to sell a net 2.5  million shares,
with buy orders totalling 16.6 million and sell orders 19.1
million.	
 On Wednesday, the Nikkei closed up 0.1 percent at 8,615.65. 
  The broader Topix index finished up 0.7 percent at
754.07.  	
 Support lies at 8,500 and 8,400, with the next test at
Monday's intraday low of 8,359.70, strategists said. That was
its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 in the wake
of the March 11 earthquake. 	
 On Monday, the Nikkei ended at 8,374.13, its lowest close
since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1151.06     -2.07%   -24.320	
USD/JPY                   76.53          -0%     0.000	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9866          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1594.79     -0.82%   -13.110	
US CRUDE            CLc1       79.96       -1.54%    -1.240	
DOW JONES                 11010.90    -1.61%   -179.79	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
              	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 --Astellas 	
 Astellas Pharma said it halted the global development of the
experimental anti-clotting drug darexaban maleate, or YM150,
after a study raised questions about its role in treating
patients with heart problems. 	
 --Softbank 	
 Softbank Corp plans to launch a wireless data service this
year that has the speed of fibre-optic networks, the Nikkei
business daily said.  	
 The company also said on Wednesday that it would repurchase
up to 8 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of up
to 11.9 billion yen from October 3, 2011 to September 30, 2012.
 	

 --Tokyo Electric Power 	
 A government panel evaluating Tokyo Electric Power Co's
finances said the power utility should reduce its annual
expenses by an additional 160 billion yen ($2.09 billion)
through pension cuts and other measures, the Nikkei business
daily reported. 	
 --Panasonic 	
 Panasonic Corp plans to cut by half the number of domestic
factories that make lithium ion batteries for electronic devices
by the end of next fiscal year, with production to be increased
in China instead, the Nikkei reported. 	
	
 	
	
 	
  	
   	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

