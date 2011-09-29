Nikkei falls as retailers, trading cos slip

* Investors jittery ahead of German bailout fund vote
* Weak metals, crude futures hit trading company shares
TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average fell on
Thursday, with retailers slumping after bearish sales data and
trading companies skidding on a commodities sell-off due to
ongoing uncertainty about a resolution to Europe's debt debacle.
Retailers, among the few large-cap stocks still in positive
territory and which have easily outperformed the Nikkei,
succumbed to profit-taking after retail sales in Japan fell for
the first time in three months.
The Nikkei was hovering just above 8,500 and strategists
said that if 8,500 breaks, the next test is below 8,400 at
Monday's intraday low of 8,359.70. That was its lowest intraday
level since March 15's 8,227.63 in the wake of the March 11
earthquake.
"Overseas investors aren't buying, and domestic investors
have no strong incentive to buy now that the deadline to receive
first-half dividends has passed. The market situation is still
tough, with worries about global growth," said Fujio Ando,
senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 8,531.02 by the
midday break, heading back toward Monday's two-and-a-half year
closing low.
The broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 748.34.
A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a
leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down
on Wednesday.
"Due to high degree of uncertainty about the European
situation and its effects on economic growth, there were anxious
market moves in the U.S., and we will see similar moves today,"
said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
A revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on
Thursday spooked investors.
Also on Thursday, international auditors return to Athens to
deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures
qualify for aid to avert a default.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
continued to drop on Thursday ahead of the German vote, after
collapsing to a 14-month low in the previous session.
U.S. crude oil futures lost more than $1 a barrel to below
$80 in early Asian trade, which added to pressure on trading
companies. Mitsubishi Corp fell 3.8 percent to 1,555
yen and Mitsui & Co lost 4.8 percent to 1,124 yen.
Seven & I Holdings , fell 2.9 percent to 2,177 yen.
Fast Retailing , operator of budget fashion chain
Uniqlo, fell 0.8 percent to 13,550 yen and was the
fourth-biggest drag on the Nikkei index.
Volume was relatively light, with 800 million shares trading
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to fall short
of Wednesday's daily volume of 1.9 billion.
