Nikkei recoups losses to be flat ahead of German vote

* Investors factor in possibility German measures will pass
* Benchmark turns positive as some risk assets bought back
TOKYO, Sept 29 The Nikkei average was flat on
Thursday, recouping morning losses as some commodities and U.S.
stock futures recovered on hopes of progress on Europe's debt
debacle.
But shares of many retailers slumped after bearish sales
data and trading companies were weaker after commodities were
sold off the day before on fears that uncertainty about a
resolution to Europe's sovereign debt problems will hurt global
demand.
Later on Thursday, international auditors return to Athens
to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity
measures qualify for aid to avert a default.
A revolt within the government of German Chancellor Angela
Merkel ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on
Thursday had spooked investors but some have begun to factor in
the possibility that the German vote will result in increasing
the ability of the fund.
"There are some expectations that Germany will pass the
measures, and this has pushed up the euro and U.S. stock
futures. Investors are buying back some of the shares they sold
so that they don't get left behind," said Kazuhiro Takahashi,
general manager at Daiwa Securities.
The Nikkei was 0.1 percent lower at 8610.84, after
being down 1 percent at the end of the morning session.
The broader Topix index was flat at 753.96.
A sharp 7 percent dive in the price of copper, seen as a
leading indicator for the economy, helped push U.S. stocks down
on Wednesday.
A sell-off in copper futures put pressure on trading
companies. Mitsubishi Corp fell 2.8 percent to 1,571
yen and Mitsui & Co lost 3.3 percent to 1,140 yen.
Retail sales in Japan fell for the first time in three
months, which pushed down retailers.
Seven & I Holdings , fell 2.7 percent to 2,183 yen.
Volume was relatively light, with 1.1 billion shares trading
on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, on track to fall short
of Wednesday's daily volume of 1.9 billion.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)