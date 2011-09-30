版本:
Nikkei flat as investors take profits

 TOKYO, Sept 30 The Nikkei share average was flat
on Friday, wavering in and out of positive territory in the
first minutes of trading as investors took profits after a late
surge in the previous session, and was on track to gain for the
week.	
 The Nikkei was flat at 8,700.83.    	
 The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent at
761.80.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

