2011年 9月 30日

Nikkei up but set for worst qtr in more than a year 

 * Benchmark on track for monthly, quarterly losses
 * Nikkei moves closer to 25-day moving average
 * Consumer lenders soar on Promise M&A report

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 30 The Nikkei share average was
poised to put in its worst quarter in more than a year, although
it edged up on Friday for a fourth straight day of gains after a
German vote boosted hopes about an eventual resolution to
Europe's sovereign debt woes.	
 Shares of consumer lenders surged in heavy trading after a
local media report said Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 
Japan's No.3 bank, plans to acquire all the stock of consumer
lender Promise Co. that it doesn't already own. Promise
was untraded due to a glut of buy orders.   	
 Window-dressing by fund managers buying some of the
quarter's outperforming issues to improve their books has helped
support shares this week but analysts said that as Friday is the
last day of the third quarter, end-of-quarter repositioning
could make afternoon trading volatile.	
 "Window-dressing tends to support the market at the end of a
quarter, and some relief about Europe's situation after the
German vote is also giving buyers more confidence," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co. 	
 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition party voted to
enhance the European Financial Stability Facility's powers,
joining 10 other countries that have approved the expansion and
raising hopes that policymakers can take action to prevent the
debt crisis from worsening.     	
 Ahead of the vote on Thursday, the Nikkei reversed losses to
retake the 8,700 level for the first time in over a week, on a
rush of buying in the final half-hour of trade. 	
 But some markets participants said Thursday's late push
higher has made the upside heavy, as some traders lock in
profits after the rise.  	
 "It might be hard for investors to make big moves today,
despite the optimism," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.  	
 The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,714.21.	
 The benchmark, which a two-and-half year closing low on
Monday, has moved close to its 25-day moving average of 8,730.
It was set to post a weekly gain of 1.8 percent, but losses of
2.6 percent and 11.1 percent for the month and the quarter
respectively. It would be the worst quarter since June 2010.    
  	
 The broader Topix index slid 0.2 percent to 760.42.	
 Promise shares were untraded, with bids indicated at 659
yen, up by its daily limit of 100 yen.	
Hopes of consolidation in the sector drove up shares of rival
consumer lenders. Aiful Corp surged 13.3 percent to 119
yen with nearly 8 times the average 30-day traded volume of
shares changing hands in the first half hour of trade. Acom
 rose 5.7 percent to 1,569 yen.	
	
	
	
 (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar)

