Nikkei set to drop as Europe fears remain

TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average is set to slip
on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading
impact of Europe's credit woes encourage investors to pull funds
out of risk assets.
U.S. stocks skidded on Friday, rounding out their worst
quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis.
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on
Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading
financial shares lower, and that could carry over to pressure
their counterparts here.
"There will be broad selling, tracking the large losses in
the U.S., though we could see some buying of defensive shares,"
said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
But support may come from a government report on the weekend
that China's factory activity picked up in September for a
second month in a row and export orders strengthened. That
offered some reassurance that the world's second-largest economy
can weather the global economic turmoil.
A similar set of data from HSBC released on Friday showing
the longest streak of contractions since 2009 helped fuel the
U.S. losses.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,570, down 110 points or
1.3 percent from their Osaka close of 8,680 JNIc1 .
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,500 and 8,600 on Monday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Monday indicated
brokers were set to sell a net 12.2 million shares, with buy
orders totalling 13.1 million and sell orders 25.3 million.
On Friday, the Nikkei share average snapped a three-day
gaining streak to close flat at 8700.29 on Friday, posting its
worst quarter in over a year and stumbling for the third time
last month at its 25-day moving average.
It closed up 1.6 percent on the week but down 2.8 percent
and 11.4 percent for the month and the quarter respectively. It
was its worst quarter since June 2010.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1131.42 -2.5% -28.980
USD/JPY 77.15 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9172 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1627.39 0.27% 4.440
US CRUDE CLc1 78.35 -1.07% -0.850
DOW JONES 10913.38 -2.16% -240.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown
> Euro down 7.6 pct for quarter; more losses seen
> Gains seen tougher after best quarter since 2008
> Gold posts big Q3 gain despite sharp monthly drop
> Brent down in biggest quarterly drop since Q2 2010
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Nissan
Renault-Nissan, the French-Japanese automaking partnership,
said on Saturday it plans to build a new automobile factory and
expand an existing plant in Brazil as part of efforts to boost
its presence in the world's fourth largest car market.
-- Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)
had sent a response to its demand to retract an accusation that
it had violated their contract, but declined to disclose the
content of the letter.
-- Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Securities Co. is expected to start a voluntary
retirement program this month, targeting roughly 300 employees,
or about 5% of its domestic workforce, business daily Nikkei
reported. The Mizuho Financial Group Inc. unit aims to cut costs
and improve earnings.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)