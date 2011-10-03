版本:
Nikkei drops 2 pct on European debt fears

 TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2
percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the
spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to
pull funds out of risk assets.       	
 The Nikkei fell 173.19 points to 8,527.10. The
broader Topix index lost 2.1 percent to 744.84.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

