Nikkei drops 2 pct on European debt fears

* Financials follow U.S. counterparts lower

* BOJ tankan shows Japan firms turn optimistic

* Consumer lenders up on news SMFG to buy all Promise

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2 percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

The Bank of Japan's tankan survey released before the market open showed business sentiment turned positive in the third quarter as companies restored supply chains hit by the March earthquake, even as a strong yen and the euro zone debt crisis clouded the outlook.

"The results show that the domestic economy is holding up even with the strong yen, and the biggest concerns are external, not internal, such as the impact of Europe's debt problems on global growth," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 8,533.92. The benchmark gained 1.6 percent last week but lost 2.8 percent and 11.4 percent for the month and the quarter respectively, turning in its worst quarterly performance since June 2010.

The broader Topix index declined 2.4 percent to 743.22.

Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to government draft budget figures released on Sunday, showing that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading financial shares lower, and that pressured their counterparts in Japan.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.4 percent to 342 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 3 percent to 2,139 yen and Mizuho Financial Group lost 2.6 percent to 111 yen.

Promise Co , a Japanese consumer lender, remained untraded as buy orders outnumbered sell offers after the company said on Friday that SMFG would launch a tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of Promise it does not already own for 780 yen each.

Promise shares closed at 659 yen on Friday before the announcement, 18 percent below the tender offer price. They were bid at 759 yen on Monday morning.

Aiful , a consumer lender affiliated with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, rose 5.3 percent to 119 yen, while Acom , a lender which had sought rescheduling of debt repayments, rose 7.1 percent to 1,607 yen.

(Additional reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)