Nikkei drops 2.3 pct on European debt fears

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 2.3 percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

Bank shares slipped after news that Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package. Government draft budget figures released on Sunday showed that drastic steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.

"The October-December quarter begins today, so there is hope for domestic fund buying, but right now the market's focus is Greece's problems and how Europeans will address the situation, as well as U.S. data this week that will show us more about the economy," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Bank of Japan's tankan survey released before the market open showed business sentiment turned positive in the third quarter as companies restored supply chains hit by the March earthquake, even as a strong yen and the euro zone debt crisis clouded the outlook.

"The results show that the domestic economy is holding up even with the strong yen, and the biggest concerns are external, not internal, such as the impact of Europe's debt problems on global growth," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

The Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,503.88 by the midday break. The benchmark gained 1.6 percent last week but lost 2.8 percent for the month and 11.4 percent for the quarter, turning in its worst quarterly performance since June 2010.

The broader Topix index declined 2.7 percent on Monday to 740.46.

EUROPEAN EXPOSURE

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley plummeted on Friday on concerns about its exposure to European banks, leading financial shares lower, and that weighed on their counterparts in Japan.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 4 percent to 340 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 3.9 percent to 2,120 yen.

Major Japanese producers of electric cables and wires extended their slide into Monday, led by Sumitomo Electric , which was down 9.7 percent at 828 yen on more than twice its average 30-day volume, after Furukawa Electric agreed on Friday to a $200 million fine to settle investigations into price-fixing in the United States.

Analysts said Sumitomo and Fujikura , which are also under investigation by U.S. authorities, risk similar fines. Furukawa declined 6.6 percent to 199 yen while Fujikura was 4.3 percent lower at 246 yen.

Shares of Mitsui OSK Lines slumped to their lowest since March 2003 after the shipping company slashed its first-half earnings outlook to a net loss of 17 billion yen ($221 million) from a profit of 1 billion yen. Rival Kawasaki Kisen fell 4.3 percent and Nippon Yusen dropped 5.2 percent.

Softbank Corp rose 3.3 percent to 2,367 yen and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, after Jack Ma, CEO of China's e-commerce leader Alibaba, said he was keen on buying Yahoo Inc . Softbank owns about 30 percent of Alibaba Group, and holds 42 percent in Yahoo Japan , which is owned 35 percent by Yahoo.

Promise Co , a Japanese consumer lender, remained untraded as buy orders outnumbered sell offers after the company said on Friday that SMFG would launch a tender offer to buy the outstanding shares of Promise it does not already own for 780 yen each.

Promise shares closed at 659 yen on Friday, 18 percent below the tender offer price. They were bid at 759 yen on Monday.

Aiful , a consumer lender affiliated with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, rose 3.5 percent to 117 yen, while Acom , a lender which had sought rescheduling of debt repayments, rose 6.5 percent to 1,598 yen.

Volume was moderate, with 790 million shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, suggesting the daily total could fall short of last Friday's 2 billion shares. ($1 = 77.080 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Junko Fujita and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)