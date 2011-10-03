版本:
Nikkei drops 1.8 pct on European debt fears

TOKYO Oct 3 The Nikkei average dropped 1.8 percent on Monday, as fears of slowing global growth and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged investors to pull funds out of risk assets.

The Nikkei fell 154.81 points to 8,545.48. The broader Topix index declined 1.9 percent to 747.11. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

