TOKYO Oct 4 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Tuesday after steep losses on Wall Street led by the financial sector on fears that Europe's debt crisis is spreading.

The Nikkei was down 1.5 percent at 8,420.16 just after the open. The broader Topix index declined 1.4 percent to 736.45. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)