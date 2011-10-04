Nikkei down as foreign investors continue to cut bets

(Adds details on Nomura, Daiwa in penultimate paragraph)

* Commodities sell-off hits trading houses

* Mitsubishi UFJ hurt by Morgan Stanley stock losses

* Japanese brokerages Nomura, Daiwa at multi-decade lows

* Goldman cuts Topix target by 8 pct on earnings risks

* Seven & I posts 26 pct in H1 profit, raises outlook

By Vikram Subhedar and Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 4 The Nikkei stock average fell on Tuesday, but closed off its intra-day lows, as foreign investors continued to pull back from large-cap names with financials and commodity trading houses among the weakest performers on the day.

Foreigners have steadily cut exposure to Japanese shares with Goldman Sachs estimating that investors outside Japan have sold roughly one-third of what they bought over the eleven months between September last year to July this year.

With the Nikkei close to testing its lowest levels since the March earthquake and several large-caps trading at multi-year lows, some domestic institutions also appear to be shifting out of equities.

"Current low share prices would seem to offer good buying opportunities, but in addition to the persistent selling by foreigners, some domestic pension funds are rebalancing and shifting out of stocks and into bonds," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan will step into the market to buy exchange-traded funds as part of its asset-buying programme are lending some support, market participants said.

The BOJ bought exchange-traded funds worth 22.3 billion yen ($290 million) on Monday in its first ETF purchases since Sept. 26, when it also bought that amount.

The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 8,456.12, after falling as low as 8,359.24. It remained above its intraday low of 8,227 set on March 15 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

Asian stock markets were lower while copper fell for a fifth day as investors shed exposure to risky assets on growing fears about the banking sector's exposure to euro zone debt and to reflect sharply lower global growth forecasts.

The broader Topix index declined 1.5 percent to 736.18.

Goldman's team of Japan strategists led by Kathy Matsui cut their 12-month forecast on the Topix by 8 percent to 870, although that still implies upside of 15 percent from current levels.

But they added that if there was a global recession, earnings per share for the index could fall by 19 percent in the year ending March 2013 and Topix could break to new post-bubble lows.

Top Japanese automakers Toyota Motor and Honda Motor fell 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent respectively after both reported declining sales in the U.S. on Tuesday as both lost more ground to American car makers.

GLOBAL VS DOMESTIC

Fears of a slowdown in global growth, particularly in China, has sent commodity prices tumbling, and resources-linked trading houses and China-linked shares were bearing the brunt of the selling.

Trading company Mitsubishi Corp was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, falling 5.7 percent to 1,429 yen.

Kawasaki Kisen was down 4.5 percent at 148 yen after falling to a nine-year low of 145 yen. The shipping company followed in the footsteps of rival Mitsui OSK in slashing its half-year earnings forecasts as cargo rates slump. Mitsui OSK fell 3.9 percent to 268 yen.

Investors cutting exposure to global cyclicals have found some safety in retailers and other companies more dependant on local consumption such as Seven & I Holdings and Fast Retailing , two among a small group of Nikkei constituents still trading in positive territory on the year.

That outperformance could continue on Wednesday after Seven & I reported a 26 percent rise in first-half profit and boosted its outlook for the rest of the year.

Appetite for financials remained weak as a steep drop in shares of Morgan Stanley , which fell 5 percent overnight to levels last seen in December 2008, weighed on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , which has a large stock investment and joint venture with the U.S. bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ shares fell 3.8 percent to 331 yen. The Japanese lender issued a statement late on Monday reiterating its commitment to Morgan Stanley.

Shares of brokerage companies Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities fell 2.6 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Nomura shares hit their lowest point since at least 1974, according to a spokesman at the brokerage, while Daiwa shares fell to their lowest in at least 27 years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Volume was in-line with levels seen over the past week with 2.1 billion shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, slightly above Monday's 1.9 billion shares. About 4 shares declined for every one that rose.

($1 = 76.650 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)