Nikkei set to rise on cautious hopes for Europe banks

TOKYO, Oct 5 The Nikkei stock average is set to
rise on Wednesday, on hopes for progress on safeguarding
European banks from the impact of that region's debt crisis.
Reports that European finance ministers agreed to were
examining ways of coordinating bank recapitalisation, following
the first lender bailout as a result of the crisis of
French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA, sparked a late rally
on Wall Street. .
"There are now hopes that a worst-case scenario in Europe
will be avoided, but because this plan is still under
consideration and is not formally decided yet, plenty of risks
remain, so it's difficult for investors to do more than buy back
recently oversold shares," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist
at SMBC Friend Securities
Chip makers and large-cap technology companies led U.S.
gains even after shares of Apple Inc slipped as the
unveiling of its latest iPhone didn't live up to the
hype.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530, up 80 points, or
0.9 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,450 JNIc1.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,450 and 8,600 on Wednesday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 8.5 million shares, with buy
orders totalling 11 million and sell orders 19.5 million.
The Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,456.12 on Tuesday, after
falling as low as 8,359.24. It remained above its intraday low
of 8,227 set on March 15 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.
The broader Topix index declined 1.5 percent to
736.18.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2327 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1123.95 2.25% 24.720
USD/JPY 76.83 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8173 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1626.59 0.41% 6.670
US CRUDE CLc1 77.96 3.03% 2.290
DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--KDDI , Softbank
KDDI Corp will also sell Apple Inc's iPhone in
addtion to Softbank Corp, an Apple official said.
--Seven & I
Japan's top retailer Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year
operating profit forecast for the second time in less than a
month as a post-quake revenue rebound at its convenience stores
and supermarkets fed into higher profits.
-- Panasonic , Sony , Fujitsu
Japanese electronics firms are suffering from the downturn
in European consumption and the euro' s slump to a 10-year low
against the yen, senior executives from Sony Corp ,
Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd said on
Tuesday.
--Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp reached a basic agreement with its union
to revise overtime rules, business daily Nikkei reported.
-- Itochu Corp
Itochu Corp plans to start a nationwide distribution service
in the Indian market through a joint venture with a major local
player, the Nikkei business daily reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)