Nikkei set to rise on cautious hopes for Europe banks

TOKYO, Oct 5 The Nikkei stock average is set to rise on Wednesday, on hopes for progress on safeguarding European banks from the impact of that region's debt crisis.

Reports that European finance ministers agreed to were examining ways of coordinating bank recapitalisation, following the first lender bailout as a result of the crisis of French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA, sparked a late rally on Wall Street. .

"There are now hopes that a worst-case scenario in Europe will be avoided, but because this plan is still under consideration and is not formally decided yet, plenty of risks remain, so it's difficult for investors to do more than buy back recently oversold shares," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities

Chip makers and large-cap technology companies led U.S. gains even after shares of Apple Inc slipped as the unveiling of its latest iPhone didn't live up to the hype.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530, up 80 points, or 0.9 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,450 JNIc1.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,450 and 8,600 on Wednesday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 8.5 million shares, with buy orders totalling 11 million and sell orders 19.5 million.

The Nikkei lost 1.1 percent to 8,456.12 on Tuesday, after falling as low as 8,359.24. It remained above its intraday low of 8,227 set on March 15 in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

The broader Topix index declined 1.5 percent to 736.18. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2327 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.95 2.25% 24.720 USD/JPY 76.83 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8173 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1626.59 0.41% 6.670 US CRUDE CLc1 77.96 3.03% 2.290 DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Buyers rush in as Wall St toys with bear market > Euro sees some reprieve, outlook still bleak > Bonds drop as Bernanke pledge dents safety bid > Gold resumes slide on euro debt worries, Bernanke > Oil falls 2 percent as Europe weighs

STOCKS TO WATCH

--KDDI , Softbank

KDDI Corp will also sell Apple Inc's iPhone in addtion to Softbank Corp, an Apple official said.

--Seven & I

Japan's top retailer Seven & I Holdings raised its full-year operating profit forecast for the second time in less than a month as a post-quake revenue rebound at its convenience stores and supermarkets fed into higher profits.

-- Panasonic , Sony , Fujitsu

Japanese electronics firms are suffering from the downturn in European consumption and the euro' s slump to a 10-year low against the yen, senior executives from Sony Corp , Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday.

--Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp reached a basic agreement with its union to revise overtime rules, business daily Nikkei reported.

-- Itochu Corp

Itochu Corp plans to start a nationwide distribution service in the Indian market through a joint venture with a major local player, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)