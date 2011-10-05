Japan stocks test post-quake low, foreigners sell

* Late Wall Street rally fails to lift Tokyo shares
* TOPIX index falls below March 15 intraday low
* Fast Retailing skids after Sept sales drop
* Softbank, KDDI slip after latest iPhone unveiling
By Vikram Subhedar and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 5 Japanese stocks gave up early gains
and ended lower on Wednesday, with the broad Topix index hitting
its lowest level since the March earthquake as foreign investors
showed little sign of slowing their retreat from the market.
Foreign investors, looking to cut risk in their portfolios,
have sold into any rally on worries over persistent yen
strength, with data showing investors continue to retreat from
Tokyo stocks seen likely to be more volatile than the broader
market.
"Foreigners continue to sell because they fear the effect
the strong yen will have on companies' earnings," Yutaka Miura,
a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Miura said depending on developments in Europe, the
benchmark Nikkei average could also fall through support this
month at its March 15 intraday low and test 8,000.
The stubbornly high level of the safe-haven yen has cast a
cloud over the profitability of Japanese exporters and also put
off foreign investors who fear the yen's strength will erode any
capital gains from appreciating equity prices.
The Nikkei closed down 0.9 percent while the broader
Topix fell 1.4 percent. It broke below the 725.9 hit
after the March disaster but closed above that mark.
Wednesday's drop in the Nikkei came despite a late rally on
Wall Street overnight on reports that European finance ministers
were examining ways of coordinating bank recapitalisation, as
worries escalated over Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia SA
.
Concern about the health of the global financial sector, the
rising prospect of a Greek default and a struggling economy have
given few incentives for investors to bargain-hunt in stocks and
weakness has also extended to this year's winners.
Fast Retailing , operator of the Uniqlo budget
fashion chain, retreated 4 percent after posting poor same-store
sales numbers, prompting further profit-taking in one of the few
stocks trading in positive territory this year. The stock's drop
left it up 2.8 percent for the year.
NO TAKERS FOR BETA
Softbank Corp , which will soon no longer be the
sole provider in Japan of Apple's iPhone, was the
second-biggest drag for the benchmark, losing 4.4 percent.
KDDI , Japan's second-largest mobile carrier, which
is to sell the new version of the iPhone, had received a boost
when the news leaked over a week ago. But after the unveiling of
the new version in California on Tuesday met with
disappointment, KDDI shares slipped 0.9 percent.
Apple's latest version of the iPhone, the company's first
major media launch since Steve Jobs stepped down, failed to wow
investors and drew a lukewarm response from analysts and
investors.
The three stocks contributed to just under half the decline
on the Nikkei which fell 73.14 points to at 8,382.98.
High beta stocks, or those that have historically outpaced
moves in the benchmark, were mostly lower. Consumer lender Aiful
, the stock with the highest beta value among Nikkei
constituents, was down 3.6 percent.
Financials saw no respite, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group falling 1.8 percent to 325 yen and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group losing 2.3 percent to 2,066 yen.
Volume was in line with levels seen over the past week with
2.1 billion shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main
board. Market breadth remained weak with over seven shares
declining for each one that rose.
(Additional reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Michael
Watson)