Nikkei likely to rise on commodities gains, Europe

TOKYO Oct 6 The Nikkei stock average is likely to rise on Thursday, tracking commodity- and tech-led gains in the United States, after comments from Germany's chancellor raised hopes that Europe is moving toward a plan to contain its debt crisis.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,515, up 135 points, or 1.6 percent, from their Osaka close of 8,380 JNIc1.

Germany's Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the country would help any of its banks with weak capital if they were not able to raise the money elsewhere, and also further opened the possibility of tapping the European Financial Stability Facility to help strengthen the euro zone banking system.

"There was positive news from Europe, and that encouraged buying, but a plan to support banks is not decided yet, so risks remain, and investors also don't want to buy aggressively ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,450 and 8,550 on Thursday.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling.

Tech-sector sentiment was also lifted by news that Microsoft Corp is considering a bid for Yahoo Inc , according to sources close to the situation.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 4.6 million shares, with buy orders totalling 8.7 million and sell orders 13.3 million.

The Nikkei closed down 0.9 percent to 8,382.98 on Wednesday. The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 726.25, after trading as low as 724.77, breaking below the low it hit on March 15 following the earthquake to its lowest level since March 2009.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2323 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1144.03 1.79% 20.080 USD/JPY 76.79 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8911 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1642.49 0.13% 2.090 US CRUDE CLc1 79.7 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21% 131.24 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead way > Euro gains vs most currencies, ECB meeting ahead > Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid > Gold rises 1 pct on equities, commodities gains > Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Aeon

Japanese retailer Aeon Co posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on cost-cutting and strong sales of food and household staples, raised its full-year forecast above market expectations and said it would spend 44.9 billion yen ($585 million) to buy a domestic supermarket chain.

-- Nikon

Nikon's April-September sales and operating profit beat its expectations thanks to a healthy performance from its camera division, and advance orders for a new model are also better than expected, the company's president said on Wednesday.

-- Marubeni

Marubeni and global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Maurbeni will also participate in an Australian bauxite mine study.

-- Sumitomo Corp

Sumitomo Corp said it plans to increase production capacity 70 percent by 2013 at a Brazilian iron mine it operates with a leading local steelmaker, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- GS Yuasa , Mitsubishi , Mitsubishi Motors

GS Yuasa Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will build a plant to boost the production capacity of their automotive lithium ion battery joint venture by 70 percent.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)