Nikkei rises on commodity gains, Europe

* Short-covering after four sessions of losses

* Trading companies rise as commodities recover

* Yahoo, Microsoft talks lift sentiment

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 6 The Nikkei stock average was set to break a four-day losing streak on Thursday, with investors buying back shares as commodities rallied and tech-sector sentiment was lifted by news that Microsoft Corp is considering a bid for Yahoo Inc.

Comments from Germany's chancellor also raised hopes that Europe is moving towards a plan to contain its debt crisis.

Investors also assessed the impact of the death of Apple Inc co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs, though strategists discounted the immediate impact of the news on Japanese shares.

The Nikkei gained 1.6 percent to 8,519.91. The broader Topix added 1.6 percent to 738.05.

"This is a short-covering rally, as investors buy back stocks that were oversold, and it was not led by any buying on fundamental hopes that stocks will rise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Germany's Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the country would help any of its banks with weak capital if they were not able to raise the money elsewhere, and also further opened the possibility of tapping the European Financial Stability Facility to help strengthen the euro zone banking system.

"There was positive news from Europe, and that encouraged buying, but a plan to support banks is not decided yet, so risks remain, and investors also don't want to buy aggressively ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Japanese trading companies benefited the gains in crude futures and metals prices, with Mitsubishi Corp up 3.7 percent and Mitsui & Co up 2.8 percent.

Shares in Aeon Co jumped 6.2 percent to 1,091 yen, after Japan's second-biggest retailer raised its full-year outlook. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar)