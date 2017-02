TOKYO Oct 6 The Nikkei stock average snapped a four-day losing streak on short-covering on Thursday as commodities rallied and on hopes that Europe's policymakers would take steps to shore up confidence in the region's banking system.

The Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 8,522.02. The broader Topix added 1.5 percent to close at 736.86, after falling below its post-quake low of 725.90 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)