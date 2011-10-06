Nikkei set to rise on Europe hopes

TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average is poised to climb on Friday, on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress, but gains will be limited ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning.

Bank shares led gains on Wall Street as the EU planned to recapitalize banks. The European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to provide longer-term cheap money for European lenders in need of funding. .

"Japanese shares will follow U.S. gains, but the upside is limited ahead of the U.S. jobs data," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities Co.

In a possible hopeful sign for the market, orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set for net buying for the first time since Sept. 26, though by a modest amount.

They were set to buy a net 2.4 million shares, with buy orders totalling 18.1 million and sell orders 15.7 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,590, up 60 points from their Osaka close of 8,530 JNIc1.

Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,500 and 8,650 on Friday.

The Nikkei closed up 1.7 percent at 8,522.02 on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak on short-covering as commodities rallied. The broader Topix added 1.5 percent to 736.86. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2340 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1164.97 1.83% 20.940 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9916 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1649 -0.02% -0.350 US CRUDE CLc1 82.28 -0.38% -0.310 DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Europe lifts Wall St for 3rd day, payrolls awaited > Euro holds gains post EU action, U.S. jobs in focus > Bonds fall as Europe acts to curb debt crisis > Gold rises in thin trade on Europe hopes > Oil gains 3 pct on ECB bank move, U.S. data

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Miraca Holdings

Miraca Holdings, a Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, said on Thursday it would buy the anatomic pathology business of Caris Life Sciences in the United States for $725 million.

--Sony

Sony Corp is nearing a deal to buy Telefon AB LM Ericsson's ( ERICb.ST ) stake in their 50:50 smartphone joint venture, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Seven & I

Seven & I Holdings can beat even its own recently upgraded group earnings forecast for the year ending Feb. 2012, with a record operating profit within reach, Japanese daily the Nikkei said, citing the company's chairman.

--Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co plans to double production of semiconductor wafers for smartphone and tablet computer components by the spring of 2013, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)