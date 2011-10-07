Nikkei rises on Europe hopes; US jobs report awaited

TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on Friday on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress, but gains will be limited ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,594.89. The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 742.92. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)