Nikkei rises on Europe hopes; US jobs report awaited

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on Friday on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress, but gains will be limited ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,594.89. The broader Topix added 0.8 percent to 742.92. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.