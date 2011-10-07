版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 7日 星期五 08:02 BJT

Nikkei rises on Europe hopes; US jobs report awaited

 TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on
Friday on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector
is making progress, but gains will be limited ahead of a U.S.
non-farm payrolls report later in the day.	
 The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,594.89. The broader
Topix added 0.8 percent to 742.92.  	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

