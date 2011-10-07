版本:
Nikkei rises on Europe hopes; US jobs report awaited

 * Sony drops after report of Ericsson stake purchase plan
 * Ryohin Keikaku plunges after earnings

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Oct 7 The Nikkei stock average climbed on
Friday, on track for its second day of gains on hopes that a
plan to support Europe's financial sector is making progress,
but market participants said the upside was limited ahead of a
U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day.	
 Sony Corp dropped 1 percent to 1,455 yen, after
Nomura Holdings Inc. cut the consumer-electronics maker's rating
to 'neutral' from 'buy'. Sony was the fourth-heaviest traded
share by turnover, with its stock also pressured by a report
that the company is nearing a deal to buy Telefon AB LM
Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) stake in their 50:50 smartphone joint
venture. 	
 The European Union said that it would present a plan for a
coordinated recapitalisation of banks by member states, and the
European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds to provide
longer-term cheap money for European lenders in need of funding.
 .  	
 "Even though the Japanese market is up today, it's mostly
just reacting to overseas developments, like relief that
Europe's situation might be improving, so the overall market
here can still be called sluggish," said Koichi Ogawa, chief
portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.	
 "No one wants to take a big position ahead of the U.S. jobs
report later in case there is a downside surprise, and the
market is also in a 'wait and see' mode to see what happens with
the European plan to recapitalise banks and steps to prevent
Greece from defaulting." 	
 New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose slightly less
than expected last week, hinting at an improved labour market a
day before the closely watched non-farm payrolls report.
    	

 The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,604.71, retaking the
8,600 level for the first time since Sept. 30 and putting it in
sight of resistance at its 25-day moving average of 8,657. The
broader Topix added 1.1 percent to 744.65.  	
 Shares of Ryohin Keikaku fell 8.8 percent to 3,910,
their biggest single-day drop since March 15, after the retailer
posted first-half earnings that suggested it was facing margin
pressures. 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

