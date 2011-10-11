Nikkei hits over 1-week high on Europe bank hopes

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
TOKYO Oct 11 The Nikkei share average jumped to its highest level in over a week on Tuesday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks by the end of month, easing fears that Greece's debt troubles could wreak havoc on banks.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 8,726.07 just after the open, rising above its 25-day moving average. The broader Topix index rose 1.4 percent to 752.13.
Japanese financial markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: