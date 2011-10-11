版本:
Nikkei rises 2 pct on Germany, France bank plan

TOKYO Oct 11 The Nikkei share average ended up 2 percent on Tuesday at a three-week closing high on expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading.

The benchmark Nikkei added 168.06 points to 8,773.68. The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent to 755.00. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

