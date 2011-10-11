Nikkei rises 2 pct on Germany, France bank plan

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
TOKYO Oct 11 The Nikkei share average ended up 2 percent on Tuesday at a three-week closing high on expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading.
The benchmark Nikkei added 168.06 points to 8,773.68. The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent to 755.00. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: