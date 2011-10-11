Nikkei likely to slip after Alcoa raises concerns

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei stock average is likely to slip on Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.

Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer kicked off the U.S earnings season on Tuesday, saying its third-quarter profit jumped from a year ago but slowing economic growth knocked metals prices lower.

CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

"Alcoa wasn't all that bad, so we won't see an 'Alcoa shock' today, but investors took it as bad news that the company clearly felt the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S. earnings season didn't find it," he said.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed that brokers were set to buy a net 4.1 million shares, the third straight session of net buying. Buy orders totalled 18.4 million and sell orders 14.3 million.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,745, down 25 points from their Osaka close of 8,770 JNIc1.

Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,650 and 8,800 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the parliament of Slovakia rejected the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund as the government lost a confidence vote, but the outgoing administration expects the measure to be approved later this week.

So far, 16 of the 17 euro zone member countries that approved legislation to expand a stability fund for Greece and other struggling euro zone countries and keep the crisis from spreading to the global financial system.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei closed at a three-week high on expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading.

The benchmark added 2 percent to 8,773.68, having risen as high as 8,806.44 in the morning session, its highest since Sept 16.

The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday to end at 755.00.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1195.54 0.05% 0.650 USD/JPY 76.68 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1585 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1662.34 -0.19% -3.090 US CRUDE CLc1 85.25 -0.65% -0.560 DOW JONES 11416.30 -0.15% -16.88 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall Street holds steady, ready for earnings > Euro surrenders gains vs dollar after Slovak vote > Bonds fall as Europe debt concerns ease > Gold falls on uncertainty over Slovak vote > Brent up a 5th day, Iranian plot supports

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Nomura

U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital LLC will purchase family restaurant chain operator Skylark Co. from an investment unit of Nomura Holdings Inc for roughly 260 billion yen.

- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp will supply the lithium-ion battery cells for the first sedan made by Tesla Motors , the companies said on Tuesday.

- Hitachi High-Technologies

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp's operating profit likely declined 16 percent on the year to around 11.5 billion yen for the April-September period, beating a projection of a 42 percent drop to 8 billion yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

- Morinaga

Morinaga & Co. is expanding the scope of its manufacturing activities in Taiwan, and plans to use its Taiwanese joint venture to expand exports to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)