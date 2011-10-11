Nikkei likely to slip after Alcoa raises concerns

By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei stock average is likely
to slip on Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that
Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.
Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer kicked off
the U.S earnings season on Tuesday, saying its third-quarter
profit jumped from a year ago but slowing economic growth
knocked metals prices lower.
CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions
through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the
global recovery faded."
"Alcoa wasn't all that bad, so we won't see an 'Alcoa shock'
today, but investors took it as bad news that the company
clearly felt the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S.
earnings season didn't find it," he said.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed
that brokers were set to buy a net 4.1 million shares, the
third straight session of net buying. Buy orders totalled 18.4
million and sell orders 14.3 million.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,745, down 25 points
from their Osaka close of 8,770 JNIc1.
Strategists said the Nikkei is expected to trade
between 8,650 and 8,800 on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the parliament of Slovakia rejected the
expansion of the euro zone rescue fund as the government lost a
confidence vote, but the outgoing administration expects the
measure to be approved later this week.
So far, 16 of the 17 euro zone member countries that
approved legislation to expand a stability fund for Greece and
other struggling euro zone countries and keep the crisis from
spreading to the global financial system.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei closed at a three-week high on
expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up
with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will
prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading.
The benchmark added 2 percent to 8,773.68, having risen as
high as 8,806.44 in the morning session, its highest since Sept
16.
The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday
to end at 755.00.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2315 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1195.54 0.05% 0.650
USD/JPY 76.68 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1585 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1662.34 -0.19% -3.090
US CRUDE CLc1 85.25 -0.65% -0.560
DOW JONES 11416.30 -0.15% -16.88
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Nomura
U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital LLC will purchase
family restaurant chain operator Skylark Co. from an investment
unit of Nomura Holdings Inc for roughly 260 billion yen.
- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp will supply the lithium-ion battery cells for
the first sedan made by Tesla Motors , the companies
said on Tuesday.
- Hitachi High-Technologies
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp's operating profit likely
declined 16 percent on the year to around 11.5 billion yen for
the April-September period, beating a projection of a 42 percent
drop to 8 billion yen, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.
- Morinaga
Morinaga & Co. is expanding the scope of its manufacturing
activities in Taiwan, and plans to use its Taiwanese joint
venture to expand exports to Southeast Asia and Oceania,
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)