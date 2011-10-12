Nikkei slips after Alcoa results raise concerns

* Benchmark remains above its 25-day moving average

* Honda, Nikon slide as Thai floods force plant closures

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei stock average slipped on Wednesday, after Alcoa Inc's earnings suggested that Europe's debt crisis was set to hurt U.S. corporate profits.

Shares of Honda Motor and Nikon Corp also skidded as flooding in Thailand forced plant closures there, while machinery makers such as Komatsu got a lift from better-than-expected machinery orders data.

Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer kicked off the U.S earnings season on Tuesday, saying its third-quarter profit jumped from a year ago but slowing economic growth knocked metals prices lower.

CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

"Investors took it as bad news that the company clearly felt the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S. earnings season didn't find it," he said.

The Nikkei benchmark lost 0.6 percent to 8,722.55. The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent 750.56.

"The Nikkei's upside is proving heavy, with resistance hard to break, and further gains will likely depend on the progress of U.S. earnings season," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

But the Nikkei remains above its 25-day moving average of 8,636, after failing to sustain break of that level three times over the past two months.

On Tuesday, expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading helped the Nikkei to finish up 2 percent at a three-week high.

Sixteen of the 17 euro zone member countries have approved legislation to expand a stability fund for Greece and other struggling euro zone countries and keep the crisis from spreading to the global financial system.

On Tuesday, the parliament of Slovakia rejected the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund as the government lost a confidence vote, but the outgoing administration expects the measure to be approved later this week.

Honda Motor Co fell 3.1 percent to 2,274 yen, and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, underperforming rival car makers after flooding in Thailand forced the closure of some of its factories in the central province of Ayutthaya.

Toyota Motor Co , which has also shut some production facilities in Thailand due to the flooding, lost 1.4 percent to 2,554 yen, and Nissan Motor Co rose 0.8 percent to 717 yen. Honda had risen more than 5 percent the day before while Toyota had risen 1.6 percent.

Komatsu share gained 2.6 percent to 1,680 yen, after core machinery orders rose 11 percent in August from the previous month, much bigger than the median forecast for a 4.9 percent increase.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)