REFILE-Nikkei slips on Thai flood damage, Alcoa results

* Benchmark remains above its 25-day moving average

* Honda, Nikon, Pioneer slide on Thai flooding

* Investors await Slovak approval of Europe fund expansion

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei average was set to snap a three-session winning streak on Wednesday, with stocks like Honda Motor , sliding on flood-damage to their Thai factories and after Alcoa's results suggested Europe's debt crisis would weigh on corporate earnings.

With memories of the supply chain chaos after the March earthquake and tsunami still fresh in investors' minds, firms with affected plants, including Nikon Corp and Pioneer Corp , skidded as Thailand's worst flooding in five decades led to supply disruption and production halts.

The U.S. earnings season also got off to a less-than-encouraging start, with Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, saying slowing economic growth knocked metals prices lower, denting its third-quarter profit.

CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

"Investors took it as bad news that the company clearly felt the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S. earnings season didn't find it," he said.

The Nikkei benchmark lost 0.7 percent to 8,715.10 by the midday break. The broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent 750.12.

On Tuesday, expectations that a pledge from Germany and France to come up with a plan this month to protect the region's banks will prevent Greece's debt woes from spreading helped the Nikkei to finish up 2 percent at a three-week high.

"The Nikkei's upside is proving heavy, with resistance hard to break, and further gains will likely depend on the progress of U.S. earnings season," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

But the Nikkei remains above its 25-day moving average of 8,636. It has failed to sustain break of that level three times over the past two months.

Sixteen of the 17 euro zone member countries have approved legislation to expand a stability fund for Greece and other struggling euro zone countries and keep the crisis from spreading to the global financial system.

On Tuesday, the parliament of Slovakia rejected the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund as the government lost a confidence vote, but the outgoing administration expects the measure to be approved later this week.

Honda Motor Co fell 2.9 percent to 2,279 yen, and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, underperforming rivals after the Thai flooding forced the closure of some of its factories in the central province of Ayutthaya.

Toyota Motor Co , which has also shut some production facilities in Thailand due to the flooding, lost 1.5 percent to 2,552 yen. Honda had risen more than 5 percent the day before while Toyota had risen 1.6 percent.

Pioneer shed 4 percent to 315 yen and Nikon gave up 5.2 percent to 1,749 yen.

But Komatsu shares gained 2.4 percent to 1,677 yen, extending hefty gains the previous day, after core machinery orders rose 11 percent in August from the previous month, much bigger than the median forecast for a 4.9 percent increase.

Volume was relatively modest, with 698 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, on track to come in below last week's daily average of 1.86 billion shares. More than twice as many issues declined than advanced. (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)