Nikkei trims losses but sentiment remains frail

* Benchmark remains above its 25-day moving average

* Honda, Nikon, Pioneer slide on Thai flooding

* Alcoa earning raises concerns on debt crisis impact

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei average trimmed losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday on buying in futures but looked likely to snap a three-session winning streak after Alcoa's results suggested Europe's debt crisis would weigh on corporate earnings.

Shares of Honda Motor and other firms that have suffered flood damage in factories in Thailand dropped as that country's worst flooding in five decades disrupted supply and halted production.

Although speculators bought back futures and recently battered sectors including shipping firms, investors are not convinced European policymakers can dispel worries over the financial system through measures they have promised to deliver by the end of the month.

"There's still the question of how Europe will recapitalise banks. We still need to keep our seatbelts fastened," said Tetsuro Ii, chief executive officer of Commons Asset Management, noting that banks are usually not eager to accept money from the government.

The Nikkei benchmark was down 0.3 percent at 8,750.08, having trimmed earlier losses on futures buying. It stayed above the 25-day moving average around 8,638.

The broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent 754.27.

The U.S. earnings season also got off to a less-than-encouraging start, with Alcoa , the largest U.S. aluminium producer, saying slowing economic growth knocked metals prices lower, denting its third-quarter profit.

CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the global recovery faded."

"Investors took it as bad news that the company clearly felt the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S. earnings season didn't find it," he said.

Honda Motor Co fell 2.2 percent to 2,296 yen, and was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover, underperforming rivals after the Thai flooding forced the closure of some of its factories in the central province of Ayutthaya.

Toyota Motor Co , which has also shut some production facilities in Thailand due to the flooding, lost 0.5 percent to 2,552 yen. Honda had risen more than 5 percent the day before while Toyota had risen 1.6 percent.

With memories of the supply chain chaos after the March earthquake and tsunami still fresh in investors' minds, shares of other firms with plants affected by the flooding, such as Nikon Corp and Pioneer Corp , skidded.

Pioneer shed 4.9 percent to 312 yen and Nikon gave up 4.5 percent to 1,762 yen.

But shares of shippers jumped, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's sea transport index rising 5.9 percent, helped by short-covering after relentless selling in the past few months.

They were also helped by rise in the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates to ship dry commodities rose to a 10-month high. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)