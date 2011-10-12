Nikkei snaps 3-day rally, Thai flood damage hurts autos

* Honda, Nikon, Pioneer, insurers slide on Thai flooding
* Benchmark remains above 25-day moving average
* Alcoa earnings raise concerns on debt crisis impact
* Shippers jump on buyback, rise in Baltic Index
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 12 The Nikkei average snapped a
three-session winning streak on Wednesday on lingering worries
over the global economy and as floods in Thailand shut factories
run by Honda and many other Japanese manufacturers.
Although speculators bought back some recently
battered shares including shipping firms, investors are not
convinced European policymakers can dispel worries over the
financial system through measures they have promised to deliver
by the end of the month.
"There's still the question of how Europe will recapitalise
banks. We still need to keep our seatbelts fastened," said
Tetsuro Ii, chief executive officer at Commons Asset Management,
noting that banks are usually reticent to accept money from the
government.
The U.S. earnings season also got off to a
less-than-encouraging start, with Alcoa , the largest U.S.
aluminium producer, saying slowing economic growth knocked
metals prices lower, denting its third-quarter profit.
CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions
through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the
global recovery faded," fanning worries Europe's debt
crisis would weigh on corporate earnings.
"Investors took it as bad news that the company clearly felt
the impact of slowing growth," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S.
earnings season didn't find it," he said.
The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,738.90,
though it trimmed losses a tad on a rebound in Chinese shares
and stayed above the 25-day moving average around 8,637.
The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 753.44.
They underperformed the rest of the region, where the MSCI
ex-Japan Asian share index rose 0.7 percent .
BIG LOSERS
Among big losers in Tokyo were manufactures such as Honda
Motor that have suffered damage in factories in
Thailand as the Southeast Asian country's worst flooding in five
decades disrupted supply and halted production.
Honda dropped 2.2 percent to 2,295 yen, and was the
heaviest-traded issue by turnover while Toyota Motor Co
, which has also shut some production facilities in
Thailand, lost 0.3 percent to 2,582 yen.
With memories of the supply chain chaos after the March
earthquake and tsunami still fresh in investors' minds, shares
of other firms with plants affected by the flooding, such as
Nikon Corp and Pioneer Corp , skidded.
Pioneer shed 4.3 percent to 314 yen and Nikon gave
up 3.5 percent to 1,780 yen.
The natural disaster also hurt the country's non-life
insurers, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's insurance subindex
falling 1.5 percent.
On the other hand, shares of shippers jumped, with the TSE's
sea transport index rising 5.7 percent, helped by
short-covering after relentless selling in the past few months.
They were also helped by a rise to a 10-month high in the
Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tracking rates
to ship dry commodities.
Shippers had been sold on worries about a sharp slowdown in
the global economy but some players appeared to be unwinding
their short positions in growth-sensitive stocks and long
positions in defensive stocks.
Volume was relatively modest, with 1.52 billion shares
changing hands on the TSE's main board, about 15 percent below
the average in the past 20 days of around 1.82 billion shares.
Decliners beat advancers by 8 to 7.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph
Radford)