Nikkei set to rise to 1-mth high, but caution lingers

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei is on course to
rise to a four-week high on Thursday as the world's equity
markets recover on hopes that Europe will stitch together
measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.
Exporters could be helped by the yen's slide to a one-month
low against the dollar and the euro, though some market players
also noted that the correlation between the yen and exporter
shares is much weaker than it used to be.
The Nikkei looks set to rise above Tuesday's high of 8,806
to levels not seen since Sept 16. Still, resistance looms at
around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September, given lingering
doubts over the health of the European financial system and the
global economy.
"The market's reversal from lows will likely continue but
gains may be limited ahead of more U.S. earnings reports such as
J.P. Morgan later today," said Yumi Nishimura, senior market
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
She added that earnings guidance so far from companies such
as Alcoa and PepsiCo had not been strong.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,815 on
Wednesday, up 75 points from the close in Osaka JNIc1 at
8,740.
The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.4 percent to 8,738.90 on
Wednesday, though it trimmed losses a tad on a rebound in
Chinese shares and stayed above the 25-day moving average around
8,637.
The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to 753.44.
Market players expect the Nikkei to trade between 8,750 and
8,900.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1207.25 0.98% 11.710
USD/JPY 77.17 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2119 -- 0.053
SPOT GOLD 1676.69 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE CLc1 84.79 -0.91% -0.770
DOW JONES 11518.85 0.90% 102.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Fast Retailing forecast a 16 percent rise in
annual operating profit for this financial year, on higher sales
at its domestic Uniqlo outlets and expansion of the budget
clothing chain both at home and overseas.
-- Canon
Canon plans to cut about 300 billion yen ($3.88 billion) in
costs by 2015 by automating plants to cope with a strong yen and
fierce competition, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
The company's chief financial officer also told Reuters on
Wednesday that Canon has seen no evidence so far of a downturn
in sales sparked by the European financial crisis, but added it
cannot predict its effect on the year-end shopping
season.
-- Sony
Sony said on Wednesday several of its Bravia LCD televisions
sets emitted smoke or parts began to melt and that it will offer
free inspection and repairs on 1.6 million of the TV sets.
Sony's television unit is already heading for its eighth
straight year of losses, as it battles fierce competition from
Samsung and LG of South Korea .
-- Hitachi
Hitachi is mulling a joint venture in Brazil with a local
heavy machinery manufacturer to produce monorail cars there, the
Nikkei reported.
The firm is set to partner with IESA, which builds railway
cars and other infrastructure, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)