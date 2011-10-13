Nikkei hits 4-week high on euro zone hopes

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei rose to a four-week high on Thursday as the world's equity markets recover on hopes that Europe will stitch together measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.
The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1.0 percent to 8,823.61, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.0 percent to 761.26. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: