Nikkei hits 4-week high on euro zone hopes

 TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei rose to a four-week
high on Thursday as the world's equity markets recover on hopes
that Europe will stitch together measures to support Greece and
shore up European banks.	
 The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1.0 percent to
8,823.61, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.0
percent to 761.26.	
	
 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

