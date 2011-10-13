Nikkei hits 4-week high on euro zone hopes

* Benchmark solidly above 25-day moving average

* Exporters gain as yen falls to one-month low

* ASML sales lift chip-related shares

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a four-week high on Thursday on hopes that Europe will come up with actual measures to support Greece and shore up European banks.

Shares of major exporters such as Sony Corp , which were sold off during the market downturn until earlier this month on worries about the global economy, rose sharply as players bought them back on tentative signs of progress in the response to the European debt crisis.

Semiconductor-related shares gained after Dutch chip equipment firm ASML Holding NV reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, fuelling hopes of a milder-than-expected slowdown in the chip sector.

The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1.2 percent to 8,839.13 by the midday break, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to 760.44.

Resistance looms around 8,870, a high hit in mid-September, given lingering doubts over the health of the European financial system and the global economy. But the benchmark remained solidly above its 25-day moving average of 8,639.

It also broke above its 50-day moving average of 8,830 for the first time since Aug. 4.

"Resistance points don't tell the complete story, because so much of the market's direction depends on the progress of the European debt plan and U.S. earnings," said Hiroaki Osakabe, a fund manager at Chibagin Asset Management Co.

Analysts say gains could be limited ahead of more U.S. earnings reports such as from J.P. Morgan later on Thursday, particularly since earnings guidance so far from companies such as Alcoa and PepsiCo has not been strong.

The yen's slide to a one-month low against the dollar also supported exporters.

TDK rose 5.8 percent to 2,839 yen, while Panasonic climbed 3.1 percent to 764 yen. Sony added 3.6 percent to 1,571 yen.

Shares of camera and endoscope maker Olympus rose 4.9 percent to 2,490 yen after Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded the stock from "neutral" to "buy" and set a 24-month target price at 3,800 yen, compared with a previous 12-month target price of 2,400 yen.

Chip-tester maker Advantest Corp jumped 5.7 percent to 890 yen after ASML, the world's largest producer of semiconductor lithography machines, said it expects this year's fourth-quarter bookings to beat its third-quarter bookings.

Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 2 percent to 4,045 yen and Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co Ltd gained 3.6 percent to 583 yen. ASML client chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc jumped 5.8 percent to 562 yen.

Volume topped the previous day's morning total, with 736 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, above Wednesday's 698 million shares. But it was still on track to come in below last week's daily average of 1.86 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)