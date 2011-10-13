Nikkei climbs to 1-month high on euro zone hopes

TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a 1-month high on Thursday on expectations that Europe will come up with measures to shore up its banks, with chip-related stocks climbing on a boost in sales for ASML Holding.

The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,823.25, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to 758.83.

