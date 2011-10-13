版本:
Nikkei climbs to 1-month high on euro zone hopes

 TOKYO, Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose
to a 1-month high on Thursday on expectations that Europe will
come up with measures to shore up its banks, with chip-related
stocks climbing on a boost in sales for ASML Holding.     	
 The Nikkei benchmark climbed 1 percent to 8,823.25,
while the broader Topix index advanced 0.7 percent to
758.83.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

