Nikkei falls after JPMorgan results, Google supports

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, after weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co pushed U.S. stocks lower, although Google's strong results provided some support.
The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 8,778.81, while the broader Topix index declined 0.8 percent to 753.07.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement