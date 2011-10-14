版本:
Nikkei falls after JPMorgan results, Google supports

 TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped
on Friday, after weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co 
pushed U.S. stocks lower, although Google's strong results
provided some support.	
 The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 8,778.81, while the
broader Topix index declined 0.8 percent to 753.07.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

