Nikkei falls after JPMorgan results, Google supports

TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, after weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co pushed U.S. stocks lower, although Google's strong results provided some support.

The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 8,778.81, while the broader Topix index declined 0.8 percent to 753.07.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)