Nikkei drops; pressured by JPMorgan, Olympus

* Benchmark remains above 25-day moving average

* Olympus plunges as much as 17 pct after president steps down

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, pressured by news that the president of Olympus Corp stepped down after management differences, and by weak results overnight from JPMorgan Chase & Co .

Olympus shares plunged as much as 17.3 percent and was the heaviest-traded share by turnover, after the camera and endoscope maker said on Friday that its president Michael Woodford would step down after major differences over the direction of management.

The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,757.60, but remains well above its 25-day moving average of 8,645, which is considered a bullish sign. The broader Topix index declined 1 percent to 751.62.

"Investors appear to have sold futures after the Olympus news, although it's clearly specific to one company and should not have a big long-term impact on the overall market," said Koichi Ogawa, a chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Instead, he said, investors were taking cues from U.S. earnings, and had also been awaiting Chinese inflation data for any hint on whether that country might widen its scope for policy easing to support growth. September CPI was in line with forecasts.

Europe's debt problems remain a concern, strategists said, even though many investors now expect a worst-case scenario will be avoided.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's reminded investors that the region's problems are far from over, downgrading the long-term credit rating of Spain late Thursday by one notch to AA- from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth, tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.

U.S earnings so far have offered mixed signals.

Google said on Thursday that its revenue exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

But before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average after the second-largest U.S. lender reporting a drop in its third-quarter net profit.

Olympus shares were down 13.6 percent, and had already traded at nearly 8 times their 30-day average of full-day volume.

Canon Inc shed 2.6 percent to 3,445 yen and was the fifth most heavily traded share by turnover, as Thailand's worst floods in five decades forced it and other manufacturers to halt production.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)