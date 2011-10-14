Nikkei drops, pressured by JPMorgan, Olympus

* Benchmark remains above 25-day moving average

* Olympus tumbles as much as 17 pct after president steps down

* Softbank erases gains after iPhone order glitch

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, pressured by a shake-up among Olympus Corp's top management and by weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co .

Olympus shares plunged as much as 17.3 percent and were the main board's most heavily traded by turnover after the camera and endoscope maker said on Friday that its president Michael Woodford would step down due to major differences over the direction of management.

The Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 8,759.57 by the midday break, but remains well above its 25-day moving average of 8,645, which is considered a bullish sign. The broader Topix index declined 0.9 percent to 752.14.

"Investors appear to have sold futures after the Olympus news, although it's clearly specific to one company and should not have a big long-term impact on the overall market," said Koichi Ogawa, a chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Instead, he said, investors were taking their cues from U.S. earnings, and had been awaiting Chinese inflation data for any hints on whether that country might widen its scope for policy easing to support growth. The September CPI was in line with forecasts.

Europe's debt problems remain a concern, strategists said, although many investors now expect a worst-case scenario will be avoided.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's reminded investors that the region's problems are far from over, downgrading the long-term credit rating of Spain late on Thursday by one notch to AA-minus from AA with a negative outlook, due to weak growth, tightening fiscal conditions and high private sector debt.

U.S earnings so far have offered mixed signals.

Google said on Thursday that its revenue exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

But before the bell, JPMorgan Chase & Co was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial average after the second-largest U.S. lender reported a drop in its third-quarter net profit.

Olympus shares were down 12.8 percent at 2,164 yen percent, and had already traded at more than 10 times their 30-day average full-day volume.

Fast Retailing added 0.8 percent to 13,180 yen and was the fifth-heaviest traded issue by turnover, as it prepared to kick off a high-profile U.S. expansion by opening a new flagship store in Manhattan on Friday to anchor its push to rely less on its home market.

Softbank Corp erased early gains and dropped 2.4 percent to 2,484 yen, after the mobile phone operator temporarily stopped accepting contract applications when heavier-than-expected applications for the new iPhone caused system troubles.

Apple Inc's iPhone 4S went on sale in Japan and other countries on Friday.

Rival KDDI Corp , which also started distributing the iPhone, rose 2.1 percent to 591,000 yen.

Volume topped the previous day's morning total, with 817 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, above Thursday's 736 million and Wednesday's 698 million shares. But it still looked set to fall short of last week's full-day average of 1.86 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)