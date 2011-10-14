Nikkei drops as bank worries linger, Olympus dives as CEO sacked

TOKYO Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, as weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co highlighted worries that strains in the banking sector could take a toll on the global economy and as shares in Olympus dived on shake-up in its top management.

The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,747.96, although it managed to stay above its 25-day moving average of 8,645. The broader Topix index declined 1.3 percent to 748.81. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)