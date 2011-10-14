Nikkei drops as bank worries linger, Olympus dives as CEO sacked

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 14 The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday, as weak results from JPMorgan Chase & Co highlighted worries that strains in the banking sector could take a toll on the global economy and as shares in Olympus dived on shake-up in its top management.
The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,747.96, although it managed to stay above its 25-day moving average of 8,645. The broader Topix index declined 1.3 percent to 748.81. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: