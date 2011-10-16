Nikkei set to rise on earnings, Europe hopes

TOKYO Oct 17 The Nikkei stock average is likely to rise on Monday, tracking U.S. gains on earnings hopes and on expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain its debt crisis.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 8,800 and 9,000 on Monday, though resistance at the 9,000 level might hold for now.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870, up 100 points from their Osaka close of 8,770. JNIc1.

"The market's focus has shifted to U.S. earnings, which have just begun, so Japanese shares will move within a range until more results are out," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

This week's U.S. results include those from Goldman Sachs , Bank of America , Apple Inc .

Investors will also continue to watch developments in Europe this week. The world's leading economies at a G20 meeting pressed Europe to act decisively within eight days to resolve the crisis, raising hopes that officials will agree on the outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed that brokers were set to sell a net 8.5 million shares. Buy orders totalled 10.2 million and sell orders 18.7 million.

The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,747.96 on Friday in relatively thin trade, although it managed to stay above its 25-day moving average of 8,645 and gained 1.7 percent for the week. The broader Topix index declined 1.3 percent to 748.81.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1224.58 1.74% 20.920 USD/JPY 77.2 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2513 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1680.5 0.12% 1.970 US CRUDE CLc1 87.43 0.73% 0.620 DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St racks up 2nd week of gains on Europe, Google > Euro heads for best week since Jan; rally may fade > 30-year yields post best weekly gain in a year > Gold posts biggest gain in 6 weeks on Europe hopes > Oil gains 3 pct on Europe hopes, US sales data

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Olympus

Shares in Olympus Corp plunged 18 percent on Friday after the precision instrument and camera maker fired its CEO and president, blaming the Briton in unusually blunt terms on Friday for trying to shake up 92 years of the firm's management culture.

- Honda , Toyota , Nissan

Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would extend the suspension of production at its three assembly plants in Thailand due to massive flooding in that country until Oct. 22.

Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will extend the production halt at its Thai auto factory until Oct. 21.

Toyota, Honda and Nissan Motor Co will take at least a month to resume operations at their closed plants in Thailand, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

- Suzuki

Volkswagen VOWG_p.de said it might take legal action against Suzuki Motor in the spat over their partnership.

-- Elpida

Elpida Memory said in a preliminary report on Friday that posted a group operating loss of 49 billion yen in the April-September half, compared with an operating profit of 67.9 billion yen in the year-ago period, due to the strong yen and weak DRAM prices. The DRAM maker will release its official earnings on Oct. 27.

- Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, operator of Uniqlo stores, will strive to make its new global flagship store in New York City profitable in the first year, the casual clothing retailer's president and chief executive officer, Tadashi Yanai, told Japanese business daily Nikkei in an interview. The company opened the Fifth Avenue store on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)