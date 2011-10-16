Nikkei set to rise on earnings, Europe hopes

TOKYO Oct 17 The Nikkei stock average is likely
to rise on Monday, tracking U.S. gains on earnings hopes and on
expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain its
debt crisis.
Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 8,800 and 9,000 on Monday, though resistance at the
9,000 level might hold for now.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870, up 100 points from
their Osaka close of 8,770. JNIc1.
"The market's focus has shifted to U.S. earnings, which have
just begun, so Japanese shares will move within a range until
more results are out," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities.
This week's U.S. results include those from Goldman Sachs
, Bank of America , Apple Inc .
Investors will also continue to watch developments in Europe
this week. The world's leading economies at a G20 meeting
pressed Europe to act decisively within eight days to resolve
the crisis, raising hopes that officials will agree on the
outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct.
23.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Monday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 8.5 million shares. Buy
orders totalled 10.2 million and sell orders 18.7 million.
The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,747.96 on Friday in
relatively thin trade, although it managed to stay above its
25-day moving average of 8,645 and gained 1.7 percent for the
week. The broader Topix index declined 1.3 percent to
748.81.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1224.58 1.74% 20.920
USD/JPY 77.2 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2513 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1680.5 0.12% 1.970
US CRUDE CLc1 87.43 0.73% 0.620
DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
Shares in Olympus Corp plunged 18 percent on Friday after
the precision instrument and camera maker fired its CEO and
president, blaming the Briton in unusually blunt terms on Friday
for trying to shake up 92 years of the firm's management
culture.
- Honda , Toyota , Nissan
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would extend the
suspension of production at its three assembly plants in
Thailand due to massive flooding in that country until Oct. 22.
Honda Motor Co said on Friday it will extend the production
halt at its Thai auto factory until Oct. 21.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan Motor Co will take at least a month
to resume operations at their closed plants in Thailand,
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the situation.
- Suzuki
Volkswagen VOWG_p.de said it might take legal action
against Suzuki Motor in the spat over their
partnership.
-- Elpida
Elpida Memory said in a preliminary report on Friday that
posted a group operating loss of 49 billion yen in the
April-September half, compared with an operating profit of 67.9
billion yen in the year-ago period, due to the strong yen and
weak DRAM prices. The DRAM maker will release its official
earnings on Oct. 27.
- Fast Retailing
Fast Retailing Co, operator of Uniqlo stores, will strive to
make its new global flagship store in New York City profitable
in the first year, the casual clothing retailer's president and
chief executive officer, Tadashi Yanai, told Japanese business
daily Nikkei in an interview. The company opened the Fifth
Avenue store on Friday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)