Nikkei rises to 6-wk high on earnings, Olympus slides

By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 17 The Nikkei average rose to a
six-week high on Monday, helped by hopes for corporate earnings
and expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain
its debt crisis.
But shares in Olympus plunged for a second day as
the shock dismissal of its CEO widened into corporate governance
concerns, and the stock has lost 36 percent since Thursday's
close.
The British former chief executive of the camera and
endoscope maker said in a Financial Times interview he was fired
for probing payments relating to acquisitions made by the
company before he joined the board.
"The shocking developments at Olympus do not seem to be
affecting broader market sentiment, as investors cautiously buy
back other Japanese shares as European worries fade," said Fujio
Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
Among exporters, Komatsu and Sony Corp
were among those continuing to post strong gains after falling
to dramatic lows earlier this month on fears that Europe's woes
would spread to the global financial system and have a wide
impact on growth.
The Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,881.42 in
relatively thin trade by the midday break, after rising as high
as 8,911.70 shortly after the open.
It was the first time for the benchmark to trade above the
8,900 level since Sept. 2, and it remains solidly above its
25-day moving average of 8,649. The gains follow a 1.7 percent
climb for last week.
The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to
761.02.
Google Inc helped lift U.S. shares on Friday, a day
after its results sailed past Wall Street's expectations,
countering disappointment at earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Alcoa Inc which highlighted the impact of the
deepening European crisis.
Some analysts said Japanese shares will move within a range
until more U.S. corporate results are out. This week's U.S.
results include those from Goldman Sachs , Bank of America
and Apple Inc .
Investors will also continue to watch developments in Europe
this week. The world's leading economies at a G20 meeting
pressed Europe to act decisively within eight days to resolve
the crisis, raising hopes that officials will agree on the
outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct.
23.
Olympus was down 22.3 percent at 1,589 yen with volume
jumping to more than 10 times the company's 30-day average. Many
brokerages have cut their rating on the stock to "hold" or
"neutral" from "buy" or "outperform".
Sony shares added 4.6 percent to 1,601 yen, and have now
gained more than 12 percent since hitting a 25-year low of 1,370
on Oct. 4.
Komatsu rose 3.8 percent to 1,799 yen, and is now up 23.4
percent from its nearly 15-month low of 1,449 on Oct. 5.
Hope for a European debt solution helped lift banking
shares, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.3
percent to 2,198 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rising 1.8 percent to 341 yen.
Some 656 million shares changed hands on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board, below Friday's morning volume of 817
million shares.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)