TOKYO Oct 17 The Nikkei average rose to a six-week high on Monday, helped by hopes for corporate earnings and expectations that Europe will come up with a plan to contain its debt crisis while shares in Olympus plunged for a second day after the shock dismissal of its CEO.

The Nikkei added 1.5 percent to 8,879.60 after rising as high as 8,911.70 while the broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 761.88. Trading volume was the lowest in almost 10 months. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)