公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 18日 星期二 08:09 BJT

Nikkei slips from 6-wk high on euro zone reality check

TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high after Wall Street shares slid on concerns that Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not be as fast and comprehensive as some had hoped for.

The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,738.35, while the broader Topix index lost 1.5 percent to 750.36. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

