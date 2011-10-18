Nikkei slips from 6-wk high on euro zone reality check

BRIEF-Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high after Wall Street shares slid on concerns that Europe's solution to its debt crisis may not be as fast and comprehensive as some had hoped for.
The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 8,738.35, while the broader Topix index lost 1.5 percent to 750.36. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Ebay Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kLHn4U) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.
* Zynga Inc - on February 3, 2017, board of directors increased number of directors of Zynga from eight to ten Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ld85EN) Further company coverage: