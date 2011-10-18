Nikkei slips from 6-wk high, shaken by euro zone doubts

* Support seen around 8,689 and 25-day moving average
* Olympus drops to new low in heavy trade after CEO firing
* Investors also mull U.S., Japanese earnings
* China data weighs on exporter shares
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high hit the
previous day on concerns that Europe's plan to contain its debt
crisis might not be as fast and comprehensive as some investors
had expected.
Olympus Corp continued to drop in volatile trading
after the camera and endoscope maker abruptly dismissed its CEO
last week.
Shares of exporters, which had benefited from optimism on
the euro zone's debt plan, underperformed the overall market and
were also pressured by news that China's economic expansion
slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since early
2009.
Germany deflated hopes for a quick end to Europe's debt
woes, when its finance minister said on Monday that a summit of
EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a "definitive solution"
to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
But some strategists said that expectations for Europe's
plan could rise again as quickly as they fell.
"Stocks rallied in recent sessions on positive news from
Europe and expectations of more to come, and then they
corrected, but the weekend meeting could reassure investors and
prompt them to buy back shares," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities
The Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent to 8,749.21,
while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to
752.09.
Support for the Nikkei is seen around 8,689, a 38.2 percent
retracement of its rally to Monday's six-week closing high from
its Oct. 5 low, and then at its 25-day moving average, now
around 8,650.
"As long as the Nikkei stays above its 25-day moving
average, I think the market's uptrend will continue," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, an analyst at Monex Securities, adding that
he thinks the market is in a rising trend after forming a double
bottom in late September to early October.
UNDER PRESSURE
Olympus continued to trade heavily, ending the morning
session 1 percent higher, only to give back the gains in the
afternoon, hitting a fresh 2-1/2 year low of 1,366 yen.
The stock has lost 44 percent since the firm fired its CEO
on Friday. It has come under pressure to disclose details of
payments to advisers in the buyout of a UK-based medical
equipment firm.
Ousted Chief Executive Michael Woodford has accused the
board of firing him for probing allegations of improper payments
related to acquisitions, according to media reports.
The company told investors on Monday that it may take legal
action against Woodford, accusing him of disclosing confidential
information in media interviews.
Investors are also focused on this week's U.S. corporate
earnings, including those from Apple Inc , Intel
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America .
Japanese companies will also release earnings beginning in
the final week of October. Analysts are generally upbeat on the
past quarter as companies are recovering from the damage from
the earthquake and nuclear accident in March.
Still, the yen's strength and signs of slowdown in the
global economy are hurting some companies, especially exporters.
Yaskawa Electric , which cut its operating profit
outlook for the year to March to 14 billion yen from 20 billion
yen on the strong yen and slow sales of motors used in
chipmaking equipment, dropped 2.4 percent to 612 yen.
KDDI Corp fell 4.3 percent to 558,000 yen, while
rival Softbank shed 3.9 percent to 2,451 yen after
Japanese business daily Fuji Sankei Business i reported that the
nation's biggest phone operator NTT DoCoMo is
considering a cut of about 20 percent in its fees for
smartphones.
Docomo shares fell 2.2 percent to 136,600 yen.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)