Nikkei falls from 6-wk high, shaken by euro zone doubts

TOKYO Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday from a six-week high hit the previous day on concerns that Europe's plan to contain its debt crisis might not be as fast and comprehensive as some investors had expected.

The Nikkei average closed down 1.6 percent at 8,741.91, while the broader Topix index lost 1.4 percent to 751.24. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

