Nikkei poised for gains but Apple earnings could weigh 

 TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei is poised for gains on
Wednesday after a report raised expectations Europe will act to
strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, but gains may be
tempered by caution after a mixed batch of U.S. earnings that
included a weaker-than-expected report from Apple Inc. 	
 Wall Street rallied on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian
newspaper said France and Germany will increase the euro zone's
rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part of a plan to resolve the
sovereign debt crisis.	
 "It's a familiar pattern these days, to sell stocks whenever
there's bad news from Europe and buy them back whenever there's
good news, but investors are getting tired of it," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, adding that
this was one reason for recent thin trade.    	
 Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade
between 8,800 and 8,900 on Wednesday.  	
 Apple's latest results could weigh on tech shares.
After the bell, Apple reported a rare miss in quarterly results
after sales of its flagship iPhone fell short of Wall Street
expectations. 	
 Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose
after the Europe news, after initially falling on their
respective results. Bank of America reported a third-quarter
profit but showed its main businesses struggled, and Goldman
reported a rare loss.    	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870, up 120 points from
their Osaka close of 8,750. JNIc1.   	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday showed
that brokers were set to sell a net 3.5 million shares. Buy
orders came to 13.5 million and sell orders totaled 17 million. 	
 On Tuesday, the Nikkei average closed down 1.6 percent at
8,741.91, while the broader Topix index lost 1.4 percent
to 751.24.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1225.38      2.04%    24.520	
USD/JPY                   76.78       -0.03%    -0.020	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.1746          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1654.19     -0.27%    -4.450	
US CRUDE            CLc1       88.15       -0.22%    -0.190	
DOW JONES                 11577.05     1.58%    180.05	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

 	
> Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late           
> Euro rises after report on 2 trln euro rescue fund  
> Prices drop on report of euro zone fund boost        
> Gold falls on euro zone worries, China slowdown     
> Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities        	
	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 - Olympus 	
  Olympus Corp came under more pressure to disclose details
of payments made in a series of acquisitions as its shares
plunged for a third straight day on Tuesday following the
unexpected dismissal of its chief executive last week.
 	
 - Komatsu Ltd 	
 Komatsu's operating profit will likely climb 26 percent to
about 280 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March 2012, a
smaller-than-anticipated gain due to falling construction
machinery sales in China and a stronger-than-expected yen,
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday.	
 - Mitsubishi Chemical 	
 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp's operating profit likely
fell 14 percent on the year to about 96 billion yen for the six
months ended Sept. 30, on a par with a previous forecast,
Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday. 	
	

 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

