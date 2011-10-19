Nikkei gains on euro zone bailout hopes, doubts persist

TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei rose on Wednesday after
a report lifted expectations that Europe will act to strengthen
the euro zone's rescue fund, though scepticism about whether it
can take such a bold step limited further gains.
The market lacked also momentum on caution about a mixed
batch of U.S. earnings after Apple reported a rare miss
in quarterly results, with sales of its flagship iPhone falling
short of Wall Street expectations.
The Nikkei added 0.8 percent to 8,805.94, while the
broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 755.29.
Wall Street rallied on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian
newspaper said France and Germany will increase the euro zone's
rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part of a plan to resolve the
sovereign debt crisis.
A senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no
mention of such a deal.
"If they can boost the bailout fund to two trillion euro,
that would be a perfect score markets have been looking for. But
the reality is that will be difficult to pull off," said
Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Apple's latest results undermined tech shares, but
an upbeat earning forecast from Intel Corp helped
counter the impact. Ibiden , a major supplier of
integrated circuit packages to the U.S. firm, rose 2.9 percent
to 1,897 yen.
