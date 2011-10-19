Nikkei gains on euro zone bailout hopes; doubts persist

* Report of 2 trln euro rescue plan triggers short-covering
* Trading volume low as investors look at EU summit
* Apple earnings undermine confidence, though Intel eases
impact
* Olympus falls 3 pct as governance doubts weigh
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 19 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Wednesday after a media report raised expectations that Europe
will act to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund, though
scepticism about whether it can put such a bold step into
practice limited further gains.
The market also lacked momentum on caution about a mixed
batch of U.S. earnings after Apple reported a rare miss
in quarterly results, with sales of its flagship iPhone falling
short of Wall Street expectations.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 8,789.83 by the
lunch break, while the broader Topix index gained 0.3
percent to 754.04. Trade was extremely light, with turnover at
398 billion yen at midday, just 4 percent above the same time on
Tuesday, when it hit the lowest level since December.
Wall Street rallied in its last hour of trade on Tuesday
after Britain's Guardian newspaper said France and Germany will
increase the euro zone's rescue fund to 2 trillion euros as part
of a plan to resolve the sovereign debt crisis.
A senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no
mention of such a deal and many market players doubt whether
such a huge increase is immediately possible given how
policymakers have had a tough time getting the current 440
billion euro bailout scheme ratified in the euro bloc.
"If they can boost the bailout fund to 2 trillion euro, that
would be a perfect score markets have been looking for. But the
reality is that will be difficult to pull off," said Norihiro
Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
While the news prompted short position holders to cover
their positions, many investors are still not excited, as
manifested in low trading volume, and they preferred to wait
until what European leaders will do at their summit on Sunday.
"I'm sure there will be a lot of headlines on the euro zone
plan towards the summit and speculators will jump on them,
swinging the market this way or that. But real money investors
are waiting for the summit. That's why volume is slow," said
Mitsubishi's Fujito.
Apple's latest results undermined tech shares,
although an upbeat earning forecast from Intel Corp
helped counter the impact.
Ibiden , a major supplier of integrated circuit
packages to the U.S. firm, rose 2.9 percent to 1,896 yen.
Olympus remained the most actively traded share on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board for the fourth day in a
row as the company suffers from allegations by its former CEO
that it made improper M&A fee payments.
Olympus fell 3.2 percent to 1,372 yen, though it has so far
managed to stay above Tuesday's 2-1/2 year low of 1,281 yen.
Some players were short-selling the stock aggressively while
there were bids from investors who saw value in the company's
strength in its endoscope business.
Still, doubts about the company's governance is making the
stock untouchable for many investors.
"Foreign investors had snatched up the shares after they
hired a foreign CEO and they haven't offloaded their holdings
yet," said a trader at a Japanese firm.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)