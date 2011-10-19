Nikkei seen soft on worries about euro rescue deal

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to drop slightly on Thursday after France's President Nicholas Sarkozy said that talks to tackle the euro zone crisis were stuck as Europe struggled to increase the bailout fund's firepower.

But with most investors now waiting for the outcome of a weekend European Union summit, the market is likely to be stuck in a narrow range, market players said.

"Japanese corporate earnings will start from next week, which gives investors an additional reason not to move this week," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 to 8,800 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of 8,772.54.

It has major support from its 25-day moving average, which stood at 8,649 on Wednesday, while its 5-day moving average, at 8,793 on Wednesday, is seen as resistance. Above that, the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839.

Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,755, down 35 points from the close in Osaka JNIc1 at 8,790.

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Standard and Poor's futures index falling 1.3 percent.

Monex's Hiroki said he expected any fall in the Nikkei to be smaller as Japanese share had already declined on Wednesday following Apple's worse-than-expected earnings report.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2244 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1209.88 -1.26% -15.500 USD/JPY 76.8 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1568 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD 1639.9 -0.09% -1.400 US CRUDE CLc1 86.1 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63% -72.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Euro zone chatter triggers late selloff >Euro flat on doubts over EU delivering crisis plan >Prices edge higher in choppy trade; EU in focus >Gold falls with equities as euro zone talks stuck >Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus

Olympus shares found brief respite on Wednesday partly because short-sellers ran out of stock to borrow after a rapid buildup in bearish bets on the company that is mired in a bitter management dispute.

Michael Woodford, the sacked chief executive of Olympus told Reuters he has written to Japan's securities industry watchdog calling for an investigation into an "extraordinary" $687 million fee the company paid to advisers for an acquisition.

-- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp will reduce plasma TV panel production and cut about 1,000 jobs, as its loss-making television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, public broadcaster NHK reported said on Thursday.

-- Asahi Glass , Nippon Electric

The two companies, along with Germany's Schott AG, were fined a total 128.74 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on Wednesday for fixing prices of cathode ray tube glass used in televisions and computer screens.

-- NEC

NEC is likely to report a half-year operating profit of 5 billion yen in April-September, beating an earlier forecast that it would breakeven, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The paper said NEC's communications infrastructure business was strong.

-- Skymark Airlines

Skymark Airlines on Wednesday revised up its annual parent-only operating profit forecast for the year to March to 17 billion yen from 14.1 billion yen. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)