Nikkei seen soft on worries about euro rescue deal

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to drop slightly on Thursday after France's President
Nicholas Sarkozy said that talks to tackle the euro zone crisis
were stuck as Europe struggled to increase the bailout fund's
firepower.
But with most investors now waiting for the outcome of a
weekend European Union summit, the market is likely to be stuck
in a narrow range, market players said.
"Japanese corporate earnings will start from next week,
which gives investors an additional reason not to move this
week," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Securities.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 to 8,800 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's close of
8,772.54.
It has major support from its 25-day moving average, which
stood at 8,649 on Wednesday, while its 5-day moving average, at
8,793 on Wednesday, is seen as resistance. Above that, the
bottom of the Ichimoku cloud looms at 8,839.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,755, down 35
points from the close in Osaka JNIc1 at 8,790.
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Standard and Poor's
futures index falling 1.3 percent.
Monex's Hiroki said he expected any fall in the Nikkei to be
smaller as Japanese share had already declined on Wednesday
following Apple's worse-than-expected earnings report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2244 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1209.88 -1.26% -15.500
USD/JPY 76.8 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1568 -- -0.018
SPOT GOLD 1639.9 -0.09% -1.400
US CRUDE CLc1 86.1 -0.01% -0.010
DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63% -72.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Olympus shares found brief respite on Wednesday partly
because short-sellers ran out of stock to borrow after a rapid
buildup in bearish bets on the company that is mired in a bitter
management dispute.
Michael Woodford, the sacked chief executive of Olympus told
Reuters he has written to Japan's securities industry watchdog
calling for an investigation into an "extraordinary" $687
million fee the company paid to advisers for an acquisition.
-- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp will reduce plasma TV panel
production and cut about 1,000 jobs, as its loss-making
television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, public
broadcaster NHK reported said on Thursday.
-- Asahi Glass , Nippon Electric
The two companies, along with Germany's Schott AG, were
fined a total 128.74 million euros by EU antitrust regulators on
Wednesday for fixing prices of cathode ray tube glass used in
televisions and computer screens.
-- NEC
NEC is likely to report a half-year operating profit of 5
billion yen in April-September, beating an earlier forecast that
it would breakeven, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
The paper said NEC's communications infrastructure business
was strong.
-- Skymark Airlines
Skymark Airlines on Wednesday revised up its annual
parent-only operating profit forecast for the year to March to
17 billion yen from 14.1 billion yen.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)